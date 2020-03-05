Buhari’s $22.7bn, Work husbands, NYSC Coronavirus tactic | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Hmm. Masquerade take cognisance, you’re gravitating towards the motorway. You’ll suffer a collision with a four wheeled mode of conveyance. — Bella Hadidn’t (@Sugaarrbaby) March 4, 2020

I’m in public transit and a man started praying so I started playing Formation and me and the girl beside me started laughing lmaooo — rose okeke (@ThatRoGirl) March 5, 2020

I started the year with N10,624 in my account and Promised myself I’d save 10 million Naira before March this year. To the glory of God,my current account balance is N3600.00. Go and look for motivation elsewhere I can’t kill myself. — Bright (Switchme) Uchemadu (@iam_switchme_) March 5, 2020

Absolutely love it when I see someone who ghosted me being ghosted. Also aware that me being ghosted was also joy to someone else I ghosted. Love this game. — Olumurewa Ogunkoya (@olumurewa) March 5, 2020

Your babe has been Employee of the Month for five months in a row. E be first to resume, last to leave. What you don’t know is that Deji got posted to her department five months ago, and e be fine boy. — NWANNEMUS PRIME (@THISISBFG) March 5, 2020

I like how Marvel just goes “Na God oh” when people ask how Spiderman swings in open spaces. — Thunderchief (@femiexe) March 5, 2020

Senate approves buhari’s $22.7bn. Hope they approves using us as collateral too so we can atleast become US citizens… Now we will have local USA AND ABROAD USA. — Somtochukwu (@Erikinadonald) March 5, 2020