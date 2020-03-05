Buhari’s $22.7bn, Work husbands, NYSC Coronavirus tactic | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2020

Here’s why Emir Sanusi is facing fresh probe from Kano Assembly | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a fresh probe against Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, following petitions it said ...

Op-Ed Editor March 4, 2020

Men v women on shooting shot, Reasons for being single | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor March 4, 2020

Who’s the Boss, Escape from Pretoria – Here are the movies and shows you should check out this month

Everyone and their grandma knows Netflix Naija has launched themselves in Nigeria – brand new Twitter account and a grand ...

Op-Ed Editor March 4, 2020

Gbajabiamila reacts to spending public funds on mother’s birthday in Dubai | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s CDC denies report that its DG has been quarantined over Coronavirus  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has ...

Op-Ed Editor March 3, 2020

NYSC girlfriend, Pamilerin v Ewawunmi | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor March 3, 2020

Health minister states why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus can’t be disclosed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

El-Rufai apologises over failure to protect resident of Kaduna  Governor Nasir El-Rufai has apologized to residents of Kaduna state over ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail