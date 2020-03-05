Bold launches new variants drinks in style

Bold soft drink, a quality product from The La Casera Company Plc (TLCC) launched 3 new variants of the soft drink in addition to the Bitter Lemon Flavour. The launch event which took place on recently at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos was received by elated consumers and Trade partners.

The very colourful event was heavily attended by top dignitaries and captains of industries who showed up in various traditional attires; which was in sync with the launch and Bold unveil dress code.

The new Bold soft drinks entrants are Bold Ginger, Bold Orange and Bold Tropical. It was a memorable and exciting evening with performances from Dance Na The Main Thing (DMNT) and Teni who thrilled and entertained the audience.

The newly introduced Bold Ginger is Nigeria’s first ginger carbonated soft drink, it contains real ginger extract for an extra spicy taste and peppery bite, Bold Orange has that real orange taste with its unique aroma. Bold Tropical is a blend of fruits, a uniquely refreshing taste quencher with an indulging experience, deeply satisfying after consumption and the existing flagship variant Bold Lemon, the bittersweet flavour for those who yearn for less sugar in their soft drink. The products have been introduced into the market to provide consumers rich option to choose from in the quest to satisfy their different taste choices.

The new Bold soft drink variants are available nationwide and can be found in open markets, stores and supermarkets closest to you

Check out the pictures from the event below: