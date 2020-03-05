UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Iykeresa

Arguably one of the show’s most talked-about couple on social media, Iykeresa, together form a combo who radiate everything the smitten audience tuned in to see the moment Ultimate Love premiered. They are a match made in reality TV heaven, and fans of the show can’t seem to get enough of them.

The Couple’s dynamics is the typical fire and ice love story, where one’s true character perfectly complements the other. On one hand, Theresa has been nothing short of sweet since she appeared on the show, seeming like a nice lady who simply loves a good conversation or group discussion, she is a down-to-earth individual who’s character exudes warmth.

And on the other hand, Iyke is the complex character with what appears to be conflicting personalities. At first sight, he seems like the stereotypic ‘hard guy’ with his braids and his near-perpetual scowl but the moment Theresa walks into the room, he transforms into the sweetest guy.

Of course, we can’t be unmindful of the fact that Ultimate Love is still a game show, and the characters we are being treated to on-screen might be a mirage of what the housemates are really like outside the house. Regardless, we can’t help but gush when we see couples like ‘Iykeresa’ all loved up and having deep conversations while in each other’s arms.

So who are the Love Guest outside the Love Pad, and what do they look like when the cameras are not rolling?

Theresa is a 23-year-old optometrist with a passion for her work. This is evident every time she goes off, talking to every and anyone willing to listen, about eye health, she even went as far as giving some of the housemates a mock check-up, promising that they would have been treated to the real thing assuming she had her equipment with her.

One look at Iyke, his chiselled chin, masculine frame, and impressive build, and it becomes easy to guess that this 24-year-old dabbles in modelling. Prior to coming to the house, you could find Iyke on the runway, doing justice to indigenous fashion brands.

Iyke and Theresa come from two different worlds, nevertheless, these chatterboxes manage to make their ship sail and although Iyke sometimes appears to be possessive and overly masculine, and Theresa; a bit timid, they still seem to complement each other fairly, and it is this contrast in character that keeps the viewers interested.