Seun Odegbami: Brand and Marketing Communications with the right sauce

Let’s tell you the story of Seun Odegbami, the one who has experience in Customer Relationship, Communications, Brand and Marketing Communications. It’s a story untold and you’ll love to hear it. We loved it; as we listened to the Head, Brand & Marketing Communications of SalesRuby. This story is not in absentia of Seun, as he tells us what his professional and personal life looks like. Read on and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

First, he tells us how he does what he does

When I was in 200 level I purchased a book titled Essentials of Marketing. I saw a brand team transform an almost forgotten insurance brand to become the most loved brand, bringing them huge sales. Their name was Gecko, so they created an imaginary character name Geico (you know that lizard that is on our walls) but this time it was a green lizard that represents the brand’s colour and definition.

Then he tells us how Brand and Marketing Communications has shaped how he approaches change

There is a tendency to follow trends, today, social media managers, brand managers and marketers want to follow trends. My approach is to be the trend that people follow, you alone know your target audience, where they go and their psychology. I try to build a narrative around that.

Has life’s journey been seamless for him?

Luck is when opportunity meets preparation, so yes, there are some steps of preparedness I had to take in order to get opportunities. We all have backstories and there were days when nothing smooth came my way but perseverance is the key.

The legacy-leaving conversation

This might be difficult to explain, however, what I do is influence and leave a mark where I would be known for innovation and creative solutions, but the resultant effect is that it happens on its own.

I get comments like “Did you do this thing?” “You shook this table”, and they are ego-boosting. I know I did something good. So, I hang it among my trophies to remind me that when I fail, there are other places I have been successful.

Seun has a lot of ideas for the branding industry

Wow! a lot because your brand is a story and it speaks life. It must have a story that consumers can relate to. Too many companies don’t have that; they just want to sell and sell. People now want to be brands and brands want to be people.

So I wish to see a dimension of humanity and emotions.

What we did not know about Seun

Interestingly, I love to cook and I cook anything from local dishes to fried rice.

When it’s not work…

I love to teach; I teach in the children’s department at my church because at that age you can shape them rightly.