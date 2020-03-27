#UltimateLoveNG: Bolar have made it to the finals but can they bring it home?

Bolar

Beneath the surface Bolar seem more compatible and in love than the screen time allotted to them would have us believe. Bolanle and Arnold are two of the most easy going housemates in the love pad. They rarely spend anytime apart, except when they have necessary or urgent things to attend to.

WILL ULTIMATE LOVE SURPASS BIG BROTHER NIGERIA

The couple is not without their issues, they experienced a minor hiccup in their relationship during one of Aunty’s x parties. On the night, their love was tested when Arnold’s ex paid him a visit. On no account did any of them handle the situation properly or maturely, but through it all, their relationship survived. They both came out stronger and better and were able to put the entire ordeal behind them. The fact that Arnold was asked to choose between his ex and Bolanle and he made the tough decision of staying with Bolanle speaks volumes of his resolve.

Some weeks later, Arnold was called out by then fellow housemate Jay and of course in a heartwarming display, Bolanle sided with her man through and through. She was willing to defend, plead and even lie for him, proving that perhaps this two might share something with the potential to become the perfect love tale.

So just who are these two outside the house?

Bolanle is a true daughter of the soil, a proud Yoruba girl who doesn’t like to stray to far from herself. She hails from Ondo and is described as a media personality. Asides that, she runs her own industrial cleaning and fumigation business. She is not a big fan of public proposals but she loves her man to be expressive and bold.  She is a 35 year old beauty, with brains to match.

A gentle man by nature, Arnold also dabbles in the media space. He is a singer/songwriter, producer and actor. He emphasizes his love for food and would be deeply appreciative of a woman who can cook. He is 31 years old in search of the perfect partner.

