Ulunma Izejiobi wins 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship 2018

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited (SBC) makers of 7Up, Pepsi, Mirinda, H2Oh, Teem, Mountain Dew and Aquafina have restated their commitment to support the Nigerian youth to achieve their full potentials and get to the zenith of their chosen career.

This cause was demonstrated with the unveiling in Lagos of Mrs. Ulunma Izejiobi as the 8th recipient of the 7Up Harvard Business School MBA Scholarship for 2018.

Ulunma joins the ranks of Misan Rewane, Olujimi Williams, Mayowa Kuyoro, Oluwasola Olaniyan, Bankole Makanjuola, Chidozie Ibekwe and Ahmed Alimi, all former recipients of the 7UP HBSS Award who have gone on to make marks in their chosen fields.

Accompanied by her husband, daughter, parents, and numerous well-wishers, Ulunma gave an eloquent speech appreciating her parents for her upbringing and her husband for his continuous encouragement, she was all smiles as she accepted and thanked 7UP for making her dreams a reality.

The first recipient of the 7UP HBSS award, Misan Rewane, shared her experience as a winner at the event. She spoke of how the scholarship has empowered her to achieve her dream thereby providing her with a great platform aimed at impacting the lives of youths through her organisation, West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) which is in its 5th year.

The 2017 recipient Ahmed Alimi was also on hand to share his current Harvard experience.

Also speaking at the unveiling event, the Senior Brand Manager Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye representing the Head of Marketing, Mr. Norden Thurston stated that what the scholarship offers on a national scale is the opportunity for succession planning as these young Nigerians are expected to assume leadership of the commanding heights of the economy in the near future. He noted that countries’ growth are tied to the quality of their leadership.

For more information, visit www.sevenup.org/hbs/