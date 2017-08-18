Unboxing the new Gionee A1 Lite: The perfect phone for the perfect selfie

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls and selfie enthusiasts, the much anticipated and affordable Gionee A1 Lite is now available for grabs. With the latest in line dual rear camera that delivers professional quality images and videos, and a trendy design, the A1 Lite is definitely the next game changer or should we say “fame“ Changer? Get the Gionee A1 Lite here

Introducing the Gionee A1 Lite, beautiful both on the inside and outside.

Okay, here is quick look at the features on the package, a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM, 20MP front and 13MP rear camera and more impressive specs. Now let’s unbox!

….and the box is opened to reveal the Gionee A1 Lite in all its magnificent glory. The Gionee A1 lite has been carefully crafted to perfection, with a metallic back and a plastic in front, the Gionee A1 Lite is really a beauty to behold and also rugged to enough to withstand harsh conditions.

The Gionee A1 Lite is packed with loads of accessories, which include a pouch, charger and cord, extra screen guard and wipe, earpiece, warranty card and user guide.

Pouch: The A1 Lite comes with a very beautiful and exquisite pouch. It fits perfectly into your palms and pocket.

Charger and cord: Keep your Gionee A1 Lite phone always in power with this sleek & stylish cable.

Earpiece: Punchy and clear earphones, you’d love to keep them on and keep listening.

Screen guard & wipe: Extra skin guard and wipe, how cool is that?

Ejector pin: The Gionee A1 Lite comes with an Ejector pin for the sim slot.

User guide & warranty: A user guide and a warranty! So you get all the information and all the cover you need.

In front you have an LED flash, a sensor and the very impressive 20MP front facing camera. The new Gionee A1 Lite is perfect for taking the perfect selfies.

At the back you have a 13 MP rear camera with auto focus capabilities and LED flash. Perfect for capturing great memories in not so great light.

The Gionee A1 Lite also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back to help keep your phone more secure. The finger print scanner also doubles as a camera button, so you can also use it to take really cool selfies without stress.

The Ear piece and charging port uniquely situated at the bottom for easy access. We also noticed that there are no ports situated at the top of the device, all ports are at the bottom of the device.

The Sim port! To the left side of the device is the Dual SIM slot (supports 4G Lite) which also houses the dedicated SD card slot.

At the right-hand side of the phone, you have the volume controller and the power button.

Now, the moment we have all been waiting for! Let’s power up the new Gionee A1 Lite!

We have to lift off!

Got a little carried away listening to some music….anyway so there you have it! The Gionee A1 Lite is really a sight to behold, it has a sleek and premium design, it feels really, it has a beautiful and easy to use interface, capacitive buttons, a super humongous battery and a Super Selfie camera, which means no more worry about hooking up to a power outlet every hour and no more worry about the perfect light when you have the perfect camera.

What are you waiting for? Get it now at: http://www.gioneeonline.ng/a1-lite/