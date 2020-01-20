Unpacking our most troubling stories and learning how to heal from them

Sarah Thompson was single until she was 49 years old. She met the love of her life and a wedding was fixed.

Her husband-to-be cancelled the wedding on their traditional wedding day. She was devastated and heartbroken.

Grace Solomon was a Seasoned Relationship Expert who was married to a Pastor. After a few years, he wanted a divorce with the excuse that he was no longer in love.

She didn’t believe in divorce and kept praying and fasting for his change of heart while he kept cheating for seven years till he forced her out.

“Sensei Uche” Agbai was an energetic Radio Host and Performer until when the discomfort in his nose was diagnosed as Cancer.

Keffee Obareki, the Late Branama Singer dies suddenly leaving her husband Teddy Esosa Don Mommoh in a state of shock and Despair.

How did they all heal?

All these people would be sharing on the 25th of January in Lagos, how they healed from:

Loss of a Spouse
Failed Marriage
Terminal Diseases
Depression
Suicide Attempts

You have to be there to hear them share so you will know that you are not alone and you can be healed from your Emotional Pain and Trauma.

These life situations are reel and no one asked for it.
These people have seen it, lived it, broken and came out of it to become great people in their chosen field.

Register by paying N10,000 to GTB
ASALA MARKETING AND MEDIA LTD 0150851050 and text your details to 08060655460.

Call 08060655460 for Sponsorship and Exhibitions.

