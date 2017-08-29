US lawmakers to visit Nigeria, meet Osinbajo over Boko Haram

The US Embassy in Nigeria has said an 8-member congressional delegation from the United States will visit Nigeria between August 28 and 31 to discuss the Boko Haram insurgency and the humanitarian situation in the North-East.

The delegation will be led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware), a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees.

Other members are Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).

“Among the issues of particular interest to the US officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in north-eastern Nigeria,” the US embassy said.

A statement from the embassy also stated that they would be visiting Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and The Gambia.

“While in Abuja, the US legislators will meet with a range of high-ranking leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship. They will be briefed by Ambassador W. Stuart Symington and staff before meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders,” the statement said.

“They will also visit Lagos, where trade and investment relations will be the theme. In the country’s financial capital, they will meet with Nigerian business executives, tour the Egbin thermal power plant, participate in an American Business Council roundtable, and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative and the Tony Elumelu Foundation,” it added.