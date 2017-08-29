I’m not a deserter…address issues I raised against the IG | Misau replies Police

Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isah Misau has dismissed allegations by the police that he deserted the Nigeria Police Force.

Misau was reacting to allegations by Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood that he deserted the police when he was deployed to Niger State.

Moshood had also claimed that the resignation letter he tendered was fake.

The senator while speaking with journalists on Monday insisted that he resigned, stating that he was not on the run as claimed by police authorities.

He urged the Police to address issues he raised, instead of trying to divert attention.

Misau said, “I am not surprised that the Police Force left unaddressed the weighty issues raised and my concerns over the unwholesome practices in an institution I dedicated the active part of my youthful years to attack my integrity.

“It only goes to affirm my worries over the current leadership of the force. For the avoidance of doubt, I strictly followed the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations in resigning my position with the Nigeria Police.

“Not wanting to take issue with the rambling incoherence of the Force spokesman, the police have always known my whereabouts since my resignation.

“Moreover, I have been in the Senate for about two and half years without any mention of my deserting until my innocuous caution against practices capable of destroying the Police Force.

“It is beyond curiosity that the Police would be looking for someone clearly in plain sight for these past years. Little wonder the proliferation of crimes in the country and the police apparent ‘cluelessness’ especially under the current leadership of Inspector General of Police (Ibrahim Idris).

“The real issue is the illegal promotion in the Police Force and its potential to undermine the operational capacity of the Force. The IGP and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) should prove me wrong and not embark on voyage of discovery,” the senator said in a statement released on Monday.”

Misau had alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was collecting money amounting to N10bn monthly from private organisations and high-profile persons. He also alleged that senior police officers were paying between N10m and N15m as bribes to influence their postings.