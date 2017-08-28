Today’s Noisemakers: Cheta Nwanze, Omojuwa, Chydee and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 While the debate rages over the proposed re-incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, Cheta Nwanze (who can’t seem to stay away from Twitter politico after announcing his retirement) tells how to bring down IPOB:

Reactions:

2. Irene adds her two cents

3. Omojuwa

Diezani has once again stolen the spotlight with OurMumuDonDo protests calling for her extradition. Omojuwa thinks the action unwise.

Reactions:

4. Oby Ezekwesil

Co-founder of Transparency Intl commiserates with victims of the Makurdi flood.

5. AP on Trump:

6. Chidi Okereke

Rochas is being held responsible for civilian deaths in Owerri market after armed personnel opened fire:

7. Arsenal

Arsenal was soundly trounceded by Liverpool 4-0 yesterday. Arsenal did not just take a beating in the stadium. Twitter has unleashed the best of its savage too.

Wawu

