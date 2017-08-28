Today’s Noisemakers: Cheta Nwanze, Omojuwa, Chydee and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 While the debate rages over the proposed re-incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, Cheta Nwanze (who can’t seem to stay away from Twitter politico after announcing his retirement) tells how to bring down IPOB:

1/ A @DailyTimesNGR story provides clues as to how to tackle the #Biafra problem. https://t.co/KjnYW5KC8Q — Chxta (@Chxta) August 28, 2017

11/ Will our leaders will wear their senses? I'm afraid not. Alea iacta est. — Chxta (@Chxta) August 28, 2017

Reactions:

2. Irene adds her two cents

I don't understand why after admitting that people have legit concerns, 🇳🇬 want to beat them into "unity" instead of seeking means to help. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) August 28, 2017

That's why this story of "our unity is non negotiable" is utter nonsense. Can't respond to dissent with ultimatums. E no work. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) August 28, 2017

Na who see food chop dey yarn non negotiable. If food shows in the "secession camp" people can and will negotiate. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) August 28, 2017

What's painful is that people aren't asking for anything out of the ordinary. They just want govt to fulfill its end of the social contract — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) August 28, 2017

Govt paying salaries & pensions as when due, education, healthcare, enabling economic conditions, these should be the NON NEGOTIABLES — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) August 28, 2017

3. Omojuwa

Diezani has once again stolen the spotlight with OurMumuDonDo protests calling for her extradition. Omojuwa thinks the action unwise.

Diezani is likely to get JUSTICE in the real sense in the U.K. than in Nigeria. At least no perpetual injunctions and adjournments. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 28, 2017

Reactions:

Those calling for her repatriation are working for her. — Onanuga Yomi (@yommyontop) August 28, 2017

They don't want real JUSTICE for Diezani. They want her free, just like all the other Looters technically freed by our shambolic Judiciary https://t.co/R9ncovj5h9 — Adole (@adole88) August 28, 2017

I don't understand us.

During #ResumeOrResign you people said the focus should be on #BringBackDiezani.

Now you say she shouldn't come. — Callings… (@CollinsUma) August 28, 2017

You can NEVER criticise govt correctly for those who have made up their minds to be sycophants. https://t.co/Jd4DZVP9Ip — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 28, 2017

4. Oby Ezekwesil

Co-founder of Transparency Intl commiserates with victims of the Makurdi flood.

Our thoughts and prayers go to our compatriots in flooded Makurdi. Don't even know what to ask you to do to keep warm. Please hold strong.🙏🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 28, 2017

5. AP on Trump:

BREAKING: Trump pledges rapid federal aid to those hit by Harvey: 'You're going to have what you need and it's going to be fast.' — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2017

6. Chidi Okereke

Rochas is being held responsible for civilian deaths in Owerri market after armed personnel opened fire:

If there is any chance of breaking the ethnicity barrier that is holding us back as a nation. we need to start talking to each other. — Sadiq Ango🇳🇬 (@sadiqango) August 28, 2017

“My people are scared of the air

around them, they always have an

excuse not to fight for freedom” Fela Anikulapo-Kuti fela — Trends Of Nigeria (@TrendsOfNigeria) August 28, 2017

7. Arsenal

Arsenal was soundly trounceded by Liverpool 4-0 yesterday. Arsenal did not just take a beating in the stadium. Twitter has unleashed the best of its savage too.

If you're an Arsenal fan and you didn't watch yesterday's game, don't worry. This is the highlights. We're here to help each other pic.twitter.com/Dl4vzDy1LX — Onwu amaghi egbu… (@OdinakaChelsea) August 28, 2017

The four stages of being an Arsenal fan pic.twitter.com/3ycM6NpF2T — FurnyFootball (@FurnyFootball) August 28, 2017

If you're a Muslim, don't be surprised if an Arsenal fan doesn't tell you 'Barka De Sallah'

It could cause complex PTSD 😂 pic.twitter.com/zq7iNfWfWc — Sir Smiley (@sir_smileey) August 28, 2017

This type of Arsenal jersey should be sold to their fans to cover up their shame. pic.twitter.com/uPUzajby7Q — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) August 28, 2017

Arsenal fans making diss tracks on their own club now 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/f5bk8aMO7t — José (@MourinhoMindset) August 28, 2017

