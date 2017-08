Nigerian actor, Obi Madubogwu, is reportedly dead.

The actor lost his life after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Enoh Ogbevire, took to his Twitter page to announce the demise of the Nollywood actor.

Nollywood loses another actor Obi madubuogu (battle of musanga). May his soul rest in perfect peace

Amen — Enoh Ogbevire (@Enigmacity) August 28, 2017