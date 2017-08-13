Usain Bolt bows out in the 4X100m relay with injury as Britain win title

Usain Bolt had hoped to end his career winning all the medal’s but was denied that glory due to an injury in the anchor leg of the world 4x100m relay won by Britain on Saturday.

Bolt received the baton with Jamaica in third, but halfway down his leg, the towering sprinter pulled up clutching his left thigh, eventually doing a forward roll to the ground, leaving the British quartet of Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to claim the gold in 37.47 seconds, with the Justin Gatlin-led US four taking silver at 0.05sec and Japan a surprise bronze (38.04).

The result means Bolt, 100 and 200m world record holder, finishes his career with 14 world medals to go with eight Olympic golds.

