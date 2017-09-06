I think my record will stay unbroken for 20 years – Usain Bolt

Retired Jamaican athlete, Usain Bolt has said it may take up to 20 years to break his records.

Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100- and 200-metre track titles at three consecutive Olympics.

He holds the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100 and 19.19 in the 200.

At a promotional event in Japan on Tuesday, Bolt said, “I think [they’re] going to last a while.

“I think our era with Yohan Blake, Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell and all these guys was the best era of athletes. If it was going to be broken, it would have been broken in this era, so I think I have at least 15 to 20 more years.”

He also brushed away the notion that he would be back to prove that his loss in London was temporary.

“I have nothing to prove, that’s the main reason I left track and field. After you do everything you want there is no reason to stick around,” Bolt said.

Bolt added that he doesn’t see anyone at the moment who he expects will follow in his footsteps.

“It’s hard for me to pick someone,” Bolt said.

“I think what made me stand out was not only the fast times that I ran but my personality that people really enjoyed and loved.

“If you want to be a star in sports and take over a sport you have to let people know who you are as a person, not just as a track athlete.”

“The biggest thing with Jamaica now is if the youngsters want it,” Bolt added.

“Over the years, one thing I’ve learned is you have to want to be great. If you don’t want to be great, it won’t happen.”