No plans by APC to remove Ortom – Akume

Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, George Akume has debunked rumours that a caucus in the All Progressive Congress (APC) was planning to replace Governor Samuel Ortom in 2019.

He made this clarification in Markurdi when he met with Gwer women under the auspices of “Ortom/Akume Mothers 2019″.

“The speculations were the stock in trade of wicked elements who plundered the resources of the state and now that they are sent packing.

“The evil gang is praying for disunity among stakeholders of the current government so that they could leverage on that to wrestle power but God will forbid their plans,” Akume added.