UTME 2017: JAMB debunks rumour of marks deduction

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the body said the rumour is ‘devilish’.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has urged all candidates who participated in the 2017 to disregard any information being circulated by mischief makers on the deduction of marks by the board.

“This rumour is false, devilish and intended to cause disaffection among the candidates.

“The board has not deducted any marks from any candidate and is not contemplating doing that as it is not a condition for sanction in any of the provisions of the law against malpractice.

“Again, we call on all candidates to be mindful of fraudulent characters who will send misleading informations to create panic and take advantage of the situation to defraud candidates.”

The board also advised candidates to disregard statements that some people could not check their results because they owed JAMB.

“The board has also noted that some candidates who could not check their results are being told that their results are not out because they are owing JAMB some money.

“This is a lie and candidates are advised not to pay any money to anybody as their results are send to their mails and also on our website:www.jamb.org.ng.

“Candidates are to login with their registration number or email address to print.

“The board will be concluding the 2017 examination on Saturday, May 20.

“Any candidate with any challenge should not hesitate to contact the board or check our website for information and numbers.”