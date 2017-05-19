Enyinnaya Abaribe takes top spot as Bukola Saraki rises three places | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has risen three places in the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for senators.

Saraki’s rise follows the decision of the National Assembly under his leadership to finally make public details of its budget, as he received commendations from his colleagues who praised his leadership attributes.

Speaking on the release of the NASS budget, Saraki said, “This is also the first time the line by line details of the NASS budget was laid down and made available, I am very proud.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe rose to the top of the ranking knocking down Shehu Sani from the position. Abaribe did this when he brought the attention of the Senate to the omission of the Eastern Corridor of Nigeria’s Rail Line from the proposed loan from China Exim bank. This prompted the Senate to invite Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi to explain the exclusion.

In the week under review, Dino Melaye also called the attention of the Senate on the appointment of the Director-General, National Lottery Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari without the confirmation of the Senate.

Enyinnaya Abaribe takes the top spot on the YNaija effectiveness ranking this week.

See the top 10 below.

NameZoneRank This WeekRank Last Week
Enyinnaya AbaribeAbia South 12
Shehu SaniKaduna Central21
Ovie Omo-AgegeDelta Central33
Ben Murray-BruceBayelsa East44
Andy UbaAnambra South55
Bukola SarakiKwara Central69
Ike EkweremaduEnugu West76
Samuel EgwuEbonyi North87
Isah Hamma MisauBauchi Central98
Utazi ChukwukaEnugu North1010

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

