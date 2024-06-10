Veekee James Releases Short Film “From Ajegunle to Forbes” Detailing Her Journey To Fame

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James released a short film, “From Ajegunle to Forbes” detailing her growth and journey from being a timid girl in Ajegunle to being at the top of Nigeria’s fashion industry and having her name appear in Forbes’ 30 under 30.

This short film is a story of inspiration aimed at inspiring every fashion designer in Nigeria. Veekee James explicitly shows how she grew up in the industry; with just thirty minutes, the flawless production of the short film sees her starting her brand from her mother’s living room to owning a multimillion-naira brand.