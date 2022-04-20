Verve partners Ebeano, Addide supermarkets to give cardholders discounted prices

There is a song that is making the rounds now, “Problem no dey finish, make you try dey enjoy”. Simply put, this song is telling us to enjoy the simple things of life such as going to your favourite restaurant, watching your preferred movies, and splurging on grocery shopping in a supermarket.

Having a brand that is in sync with this notion makes everything easier. It’s awesome to see that Verve totally agrees with enjoying yourself, bringing you irresistible and exciting deals. Recently, Verve launched the Verve Supersaver Promo, in collaboration with Ebeano and Addide supermarkets, to reward Verve cardholders with exciting discounts through April 2022.

Verve cardholders will enjoy a 3.5 per cent discount when they shop at Ebeano Supermarket as well as 10 percent off their purchases when they spend N5,000 or more with their Verve cards at any Addide Supermarket. Exciting right?

The Verve Supersaver promo is Verve’s gift to cardholders to enable them to shop for a range of household products and groceries. While you make better plans to enjoy, remember that Verve has got you covered with its mouthwatering discounts.

Furthermore, it’s nice to note that Ebeano and Addide Supermarkets will avail Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand customers an invaluable shopping experience.

Hurry now to visit the nearest Ebeano and Addide Supermarkets near you to shop and enjoy the various discounts while shopping.

