Vice President Osinbajo needs to take a break from making endless promises

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said “fuel queues will be eliminated” in a few days.

Osinbajo said this after holding a meeting with some major oil marketers.

He tweeted a video clip of the meeting with the caption,

“Held a meeting with the major Oil marketers this morning. Within the next few days, we expect the fuel queues to be eliminated,” Osinbajo tweeted

“We will continue to engage the marketers so this sad episode is not repeated.”

He had earlier sympathised with Nigerians for the discomfort.

“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,” Osinbajo had said.

How about being proactive?

The Vice President needs to stop these promises and apologise to Nigerians for allowing fuel scarcity torment them again.

Fuel scarcity has been a problem for decades but the present administration could have ensured Nigerians don’t have to experience it, instead of making promises to curb it.

What happened to proactive governance?