Waje says she’s going to quit music, blames lousy, hypocritical Nigerians for not buying ‘Red Velvet’

In a clip that began to circulate on social media on Sunday, R&B powerhouse Waje was granting an interview wherein she lamented how her music career is taking the bulk of her funds, and also the fact that she isn’t as recognized and appreciated as she should. Her career that took flight after rendering her vocals to the PSqaure 2007 dance hall smash Do Me, has stunted in recent years.

And with the late-2018 release of her sophomore album Red Velvet, which is yet to gain traction, Waje has put the blame on lousy, hypocritical Nigerians who decry the lack of content in today’s music but do not consume or patronise artistes like her who put out the good stuff.

”They come on Twitter every time to say Nigerians artistes aren’t making good music, or putting out good content. But ask them if they have bought my Red Velvet album? Crickets!.” A distressed Waje said via a quick phone interview regarding the viral clip. ”I am tired and I’m fed up. I’m also a mother and I have responsibilities to my daughter. Maybe it’s time to do something else apart from music.”

Editor’s note: this post is clearly satire and phone interview with Waje never happened.