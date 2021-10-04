War crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Libya since 2016, says UN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Global airline industry sees $201bn in COVID-related losses

Airline losses from the coronavirus pandemic are set to surpass $200 billion as travel curbs weigh on corporate and long-haul demand well into 2022, according to the industry’s main lobby. – Aljazeera reports.

War crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Libya since 2016, says UN

War crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape have been committed in Libya since 2016, a United Nations investigation has found. – The Guardian reports.

Lagos govt warns nightclubs, bars against noise pollution

The Lagos State Government has sent a strict warning to nightclubs, bars, and lounges over noise pollution, with a threat to punish defaulters. – Punch reports.

Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family’s secret assets exposed by leak

The family of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta secretly owned a network of offshore companies for decades, according to a huge leak of financial papers. – BBC reports.

Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

Ethiopia’s parliament confirmed incumbent Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for a five-year term on Monday, cementing his power domestically amid mounting international concern over his government’s handling of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. – CNN reports.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu September 28, 2021

Probe finds 80 alleged sex abuse cases linked to WHO’s DRC work | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: France hits back at claim ...

Ado Aminu September 27, 2021

Fire, smoke and colour as Ethiopians mark Meskel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Fire, smoke and colour as ...

Ado Aminu September 24, 2021

Kenya bans ‘blasphemous’ film about gay lovers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Kenya bans ‘blasphemous’ film about ...

Ado Aminu September 23, 2021

‘Vaccine apartheid’: Africans tell UN they need vaccines | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Arrest warrant issued for Burundi’s ...

Ado Aminu September 22, 2021

Kenyan shilling remains under pressure on strong dollar demand | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: FG set to recover £200 ...

Ado Aminu September 21, 2021

Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Netflix launches free plan in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail