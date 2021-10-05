Africa Magic set to light up DStv screens with four new Drama Series from October

Plus, new seasons of Music Buzz, Turn Up Friday, Owambe Saturday and a spinoff to the Mercy & Ike show – Mercy, What Next?



Africa Magic has unveiled a stellar lineup of new original programming set to hit DStv screens from October at an exclusive media launch in Lagos on Thursday, 30 September 2021.

Following an earlier announcement of two new telenovelas, Dilemma and Venge, which premiere on Monday, 4 October on Africa Magic Showcase from 8 pm, the channel announced the premiere of two additional series, The Rishantes and Movement (Japa), in November 2021.

Africa Magic viewers will along with these new drama series, enjoy new seasons of some fan favourite shows including Music Buzz, which starts Wednesday, 6 October on Africa Magic Urban; a spinoff to the Mercy & Ike show, Mercy, what next?, starts Sunday, 10 October on Africa Magic Showcase. Popular party TV shows, Turn Up Friday and Owambe Saturdays also make a return on Friday, 29 October and Saturday, 30 October on Africa Magic Family.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, shared her excitement about the new and returning shows and reconfirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to telling authentic Nigerian and African stories.

“These new drama series present fresh storylines, suspense-filled plots, and parades a mix of established and upcoming names in Nollywood that will have viewers from across Africa immersed in another top-notch Africa Magic production. On the other hand, fans will get to enjoy some of their loved Africa Magic magazine and reality shows as they make a return for a more exciting season,” Tejumola said.

The event, hosted by media personality VJ Adams, had the producers, prominent cast members and hosts of the new shows including Tee-A (Owambe Saturday), Do2Dtun (Turn Up Friday), Michelle Dede and Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Venge), Chisom Agoawuike (The Rishantes), Bisola Aiyeola and many more.

DStv Premium and Compact Plus viewers will be able to watch Dilemma and Venge on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost when the series premiere on Monday, 4 October. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Both series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax, which is open to DStv Premium customers at no extra cost. Customers on DStv Compact Plus can get Showmax at just half the price

Visit www.dstvafrica.com to upgrade or renew your subscription. Join the conversation on the official Africa Magic page on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #AMDilemma and #AMVenge.