5 Facebook pages you should place your ads

2.7 billion people worldwide, and 3.5 million Nigerians, use Facebook every month to connect with friends and family and to discover things that matter. As they do this, you can use the opportunity to find new customers and build lasting relationships with them.

Facebook Pages help people connect with your business. You may have your own page which with you, daily, interact with your customers and share new information. Or, you could leverage the follower strength of another Facebook page – one that posts ads – to reach your (potential) customers.

While you might think Facebook is just a place where the older generation share information on how to be more conservative in our daily living, it is also a place for audiences to connect with businesses big and small – its grip and integration with pop culture is strong enough that even an occasional outage, like the one recently experienced, cannot affect the platform’s influence.

In fact, two-thirds of Facebook users report visiting a local business Facebook Page at least once a week. This digital marketplace is downright bustling, this is why we listed these pages for your consideration in your marketing campaigns:

Gossip Mill Nigeria is an online news website that reports news – politics, business, arts & culture, entertainment, and much more. Gossip Mill brings the best photos, stories, jokes, posts, trivia, call-to-action and sees a congregation of Nigerians arguing over one trending topic or the other.

Gossip Mill Nigeria Facebook page has 1,123,811 members.

Peter Psquare is the Facebook page of Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, known as Mr P. He was part of the defunct group, Psquare, that had his brother Paul, now Rudeboy. His page has 7.6 million members and a high engagement rate.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, MFR is the Facebook page of the popular actress with 6,049,777 followers. She is the first African celebrity to receive over 1 million likes on Facebook. Omotola is an actress, singer, philanthropist and former model.

Davido’s name is always on our lips and his social media accounts surely takes on what would have been said in a physical conversation. His Facebook page has 4.2 million followers and a high engagement rate running to an average of 1,000 comments per post. Davido is an internationally recognised singer, songwriter and record producer.

Basketmouth has come to be regarded as one of the biggest comedians the country has produced. He is internationally recognised as a comedian – and a singer. His Facebook page is quite the busy one and has a total of 4,375,532 followers.

Pulse is Nigeria’s leading innovative media company, informing and engaging Nigeria’s young audience – and providing expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to partners. Pulse Nigeria has 3,891,674 likes.