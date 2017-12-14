Be wary of politicians as 2019 approaches | Chief judge warns judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Thursday advised judges to stay away from politicians as the 2019 general elections approaches.

He said this while declaring open the Annual Conference of Justices of Court of Appeal in Abuja.

He urged them to watch the company they keep, adding that politicians, in their desperation to have their ways, could ridicule and embarrass judicial officers.

The CJN said, “Let me remind us that our salvation remains in our hands; so in the approaching frenzied political activities leading to the 2019 general elections let us continue to watch the company we keep, the people we open our doors to lest we unwittingly open ourselves to ridicule and embarrassment as the politicians will do anything not necessarily legal, to have their way including destroying our hard earned reputation and integrity.”

He added that, “Your level of preparation, coupled with the determination of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to bequeath to Nigeria a legacy of credible election process, will guarantee the peace and stability we all desire”.