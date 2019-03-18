We are excited that Wanuri Kahiu is set to direct ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ for Universal

If you don’t know who Wanuri Kahiu is, shame on you. That said, she’s the Kenyan director whose lesbian love story Rafiki made history as the first Kenyan film to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. The movie has thrust Kahiu into mainstream Hollywood that she’s been getting gigs, first with Covers, a romance set in the Los Angeles music world for Universal and Working Title. And now she will be helming the adaptation of acclaimed YA novel The Thing About Jellyfish by Ali Benjamin.

Universal optioned the rights to the 2015 book published by Little Brown and is developing the adaptation with producers Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios, Bruna Papandrea, and Reese Witherspoon. Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown has been recruited to star in The Thing About Jellyfish, which tells the story of a young girl named Suzy as she enters seventh grade. When her former best friend dies in a drowning accident – and not believing her mother who says that sometimes “these things happen” – Suzy becomes convinced that the true cause of the tragedy was a rare jellyfish sting.

I’m excited to see how the movie develops and pans out, and having a black woman in the director’s chair shows the needle is being marginally pushed forward in the context of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 15, 2019

Fans rallied to have Danai Gurira’s name credited on the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ poster and we love it!

Marvel released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Endgame on Thursday, and boy the internet devolved into an ...

Bernard Dayo March 14, 2019

We have got behind-the-scenes footage of Charles Uwagbai’s new movie ‘Rubicon’

Charles Uwagbai has just finished filming his new movie Rubicon, produced by Jude Legamah and it enlists a couple of ...

Bernard Dayo March 13, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ screens at the Bonhams African Art gallery in London

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart has been a success story out of Nollywood, beaming a light towards Nigeria and the ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

Here are the 9 movies screening at the 2019 NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival

Undoubtedly, Nollywood movies have gained such global appeal and sustained a fascination that they are always in demand. From international ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

Upcoming zombie comedy ”Little Monsters” proves that we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o

We are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o, take it or leave it. Nyong’o’s return to the screens since ...

Wilfred Okiche March 10, 2019

Film Review: Void is a surprising psychological drama

In Void, the new psychological drama produced by actor Frederick Leonard and directed by Eneaji Chris, troubling signs arrive early ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail