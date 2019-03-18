Just In: 4 rescued, others reportedly trapped as another 3-storey building collapse on Lagos Island

Less than one week after a three-storeyed building collapsed at Ita Faaji area of Lagos Island leading to the death of not less than 20 persons (including school children), a similar building has collapsed at Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island, with several people reportedly trapped in the incidence.

According to Punch, officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency were demolishing another house beside the building when the incident occurred.

As confirmed by the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musbau, the building had a partial collapse, adding that firefighters have rescued four people who are occupants of the building to a hospital.

“Information from our men on the ground at the scene showed that it was a partial collapse. They have removed four persons trapped in the building. They were all rescued alive.

“They have been taken to the hospital for treatment as I speak,” he added.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

