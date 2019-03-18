See all your favourite housemates as the #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion premieres tonight!

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Reunion show is here, premiering tonight on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 12. According to abiding host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show will premiere at 9pm (WAT) and run throughout the remainder of March. Before now, we were teased with a clip of the show wherein Ifu Ennada looked like she was going to pulverise someone we couldn’t see. Cee-C? Maybe. Given their history in the house fraught with cat fights, Cee-C readily comes to mind.

But what the reunion presents is huge, and it’s such a nostalgia fuel: seeing all the housemates (well, let’s hope) back in the house again and re-creating that atmosphere of rivalry and drama fare. Since Double Wahala ended, the third season, we have seen its alumni break into pop culture and entertainment, fashion and the kind of Instagram-glossy entrepreneurship that has catapaulted their followings into insane numbers. We are yet to know when season four will premiere, and even the theme. But this reunion, for now, will do.

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 16, 2019

‘Shadow’ on Netflix is the South African superhero show we deserve in 2019

Netflix’s first South African original series, Shadow, opens with our vigilante protagonist beating up bad guys in a room. Mid-scene, ...

Bernard Dayo March 14, 2019

Who is Ifu Ennada trying to destroy in this clip of #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion?

We have just been blessed with footage of the upcoming reunion of housemates from the Double Wahala season of Big ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

IK Osakioduwa is back on TV with new show ”Comedy Nites”

Only recently, popular TV host and radio presenter IK Osakioduwa announced that he was leaving storied media company Silverbird, where’s ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

From zero to unimaginable: Here are the success stories of ex-BBNaija housemates

The fourth season of the hugely popular reality TV show Big Brtoher Naija is due back on our screens this ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

Annie Idibia gushing over 2 Face on Instagram destroys the theory we had about their marriage

Last month, 2 Face tweeted an obscure apology to Annie Idibia and social media buzzed. Devolving into more tweets that ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2019

After 18 years, IK Osakioduwa has announced that he is leaving Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM

Celebrity radio presenter and TV host IK Osakioduwa has announced that he will be parting ways with Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail