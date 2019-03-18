See all your favourite housemates as the #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion premieres tonight!

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Reunion show is here, premiering tonight on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 12. According to abiding host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show will premiere at 9pm (WAT) and run throughout the remainder of March. Before now, we were teased with a clip of the show wherein Ifu Ennada looked like she was going to pulverise someone we couldn’t see. Cee-C? Maybe. Given their history in the house fraught with cat fights, Cee-C readily comes to mind.

But what the reunion presents is huge, and it’s such a nostalgia fuel: seeing all the housemates (well, let’s hope) back in the house again and re-creating that atmosphere of rivalry and drama fare. Since Double Wahala ended, the third season, we have seen its alumni break into pop culture and entertainment, fashion and the kind of Instagram-glossy entrepreneurship that has catapaulted their followings into insane numbers. We are yet to know when season four will premiere, and even the theme. But this reunion, for now, will do.