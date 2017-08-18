We are not corrupt | Police reacts to NBS report

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report ranking the police and judicial officers as the “most corrupt” government officials in the country is not right.

The NBS carried out the survey in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In a statement on Friday, force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood said the police had also declared war on corruption.

The statement reads:

“The Nigeria police force sees the report as a clear demonstration of mischief and calculated attempt to promote a campaign of calumny against police officers. “The report is entirely misleading, a clear misrepresentation of facts, essentially based on hearsay which made it unempirical, and the survey instrument absolutely inadequate and therefore a plain distortion of the improved situation in the force as a result of the renewed commitment and determination to fight corruption, bribery and corrupt tendencies in the ranks of the personnel of the force. “For the avoidance of doubt, since the inception of the present administration of the Nigeria Police Force in July 2016, after the reported survey has been conducted and concluded, the inspector-general of police has introduced and implemented diverse internal reforms aimed at bringing corruption to zero level in the force.”

Moshood highlighted the revitalisation of the “X-Squad Unit” responsible for the arrest, detention, investigation and prosecution of corrupt officers and the launch of the public complaints rapid response unit (PCRRU) as ways the force is fighting against corruption within its ranks.