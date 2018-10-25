We can’t wait for ‘Frogeck,’ an upcoming alien animated film from Anthill Studios

Nigerian animation was once regarded as a fringe art form but, over the years, it has gained mainstream attention as the industry became more upgraded. Some months back, YouNeek Studios announced they were crowd-funding an adaption of their award-winning graphic novel series Malika & E.X.O, Malika: Warrior Queen, which is historical fantasy set in 15-century West Africa and follows the exploits of Queen and military commander Malika, who struggles to keep the peace in her ever-expanding empire.

Which is why why we are excited about Frogeck, a new animated feature from top-tier animation outfit Anthill Studios. Frogeck is Anthill Studios’ most ambitious project yet, and follows the story of a friendly green alien with a powerful gift who lands accidentally in an orphanage home in Ibadan. He teams up with the kids to save their orphanage from a ruthless villain. Frogeck is directed by Nurdin Momodu, a 3D generalist and character animator resident at Anthill Studios. Momodu collaborated with animated artist Eri Umusi on the 2016 viral short film Plaything.

Plaything generated so much rave and good praise from several media outlets, so much so that Konbini said it was the best animated Nigerian film they had ever seen. For some reason, Frogeck reminds me of the 2009 sci-fi comedy film Aliens in the Attic, where a group of children defend their house from aliens planning an invasion of Earth until one of them betrays them and starts to work with the humans. The movie is full of silly, frivolous antics targeted at children. This is not to say that it can’t be enjoyed by adults. Frogeck fits right into that mould. Out in December, 2019, we will bring you updates as the animated feature takes shape.