Article

We love this photo of Genevieve Nnaji hanging out with Danny Glover in LA – and all for a good cause

Queen of Nollywood Genevieve Nnaji is in Los Angeles for The Bail Project with other Hollywood celebrities and personalities. With her directorial debut Lionheart arriving Netflix last month and thus penetrating America, and signing onto a talent agency that represents Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, Nnaji is on the global stage. The aforementioned event had the actress pictured with ace Hollywood actor, director and political activist Danny Glover (Sorry To Bother You, Lethal Weapon, The Colour Purple).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#thebailproject x #DannyGlover. #legend ❤️❤️. #LAnights

A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on Feb 1, 2019 at 1:25am PST

And we love it. Nnaji looks laidback and chic wearing a suit draped over a Fendi dress and her geriatric fan Glover leans close with a face cap. The Bail Project is a non-government organisation set up to combat America’s mass incarceration problem through a revolving national bail fund, to secure freedom for as many inmates as possible. On any given night in America, there are 450,000 people locked up in jails simply because they can’t afford bail.

They pay bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence. Because bail is returned at the end of a case, donations to The Bail Project can be recycled and reused to pay bail two to three times per year, maximizing the impact of every dollar. 100% of online donations are used to bring people home. That said, we hope Nnaji can use her renewed celebrity influence for some social good in her native country. Charity, they say, begins at home.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 31, 2019

Olumide Oworu will make you believe in the power of your PVC in political short film ‘Choices’

Artistry Media, the collective of Baridakara Nwilene (producer), Alfa Faruk Umar (writer), and Joshua Tosto (director) and announced as winner ...

Wilfred Okiche January 31, 2019

#IFFR2019Review: Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum is a triumph

Editor’s Note:  Our in-house critic, Wilfred Okiche, was invited to the International Film Festival Rotterdam and is sending dispatches from ...

Bernard Dayo January 31, 2019

Here’s why iLLBliss won’t be starring in a movie soon since making his debut in ‘King of Boys’

Undoubtedly, Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys was a smash and it has its talented cast to thank for that. Importantly, ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2019

Here’s a glimpse of Jim Iyke and Ken Erics on the set of upcoming epic movie ‘Loving A Mortal’

Jim Iyke and Ken Erics are both star in an upcoming epic movie titled Loving A Mortal. Directed by Ken ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

Odunlade Adekola has been cast in an upcoming movie that will tackle depression

2018 ended for Odunlade Adekola on an exciting note, winning Best Actor in a Comedy at last year’s AMVCA, which ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

SAG Awards 2019: ‘Black Panther’ wins outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Black Panther has just picked up its latest win at last night’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honours the best ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail