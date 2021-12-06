“We need to double down on our efforts to flatten the curve” – CACOVID

…urges Nigerians to get vaccinated and stay safe

The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has intensified its efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and is urging Nigerians to do the same.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwasinobi, the coalition urged Nigerians to consciously take steps to remain safe.

“Nigeria has faced deadly viruses in the past and has surmounted them. In all of those incidents, one thing that was common was our unified front. The same is needed now if we are to combat the deadly new variant of the coronavirus – Omicron. We must maintain social distancing in public gatherings, wear our face masks, avoid poorly ventilated areas, wash and sanitize our hands regularly. Most importantly we must get vaccinated.”

“CACOVID is urging all Nigerians to get vaccinated and put an end to the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria. Let’s work together to make Nigeria virus-free,” he stated.

So far, Omicron has been detected in more than 20 countries, a number that has been steadily ticking up as efforts to track the variant increase around the world. As of Wednesday, there were more than 261 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 globally (5.2 million deaths), with the Delta variant continuing to dominate.

It has become expedient that we all adhere to the precautionary measures highlighted by the WHO whilst getting vaccinated. Contrary to many false reports the vaccines are effective and can reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

CACOVID further encourages Nigerians to take preventative measures to protect themselves from the virus, such as frequent handwashing, wearing a face mask in indoor and outdoor public places, and maintaining social distance.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor December 6, 2021

Wentors announces Mfon Ekpo as new board member to drive inclusion of women

Wentors is excited to announce that we are adding a new member to our board who will bring an additional ...

Ado Aminu December 1, 2021

Timi Dakolo, Ebuka, Noble Igwe celebrate love and rich Igbo culture in New song titled “Obim”

Popular ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner, Timi Dakolo, has dropped yet another single dedicated to love and the promotion of the rich cultural ...

Guest November 30, 2021

“My mother was still in the mortuary and this man was defiling me”, Fatima Ishiaku discusses her sexual abuse ordeal #WithChude

Being a victim of sexual abuse is a tragic occurrence, let alone having to endure it for a prolonged period. ...

Ado Aminu November 24, 2021

“He is dealing with issues, and it has been going on for a couple of years”, Joke Silva breaks silence on husband’s absence on #WithChude

In June 2021, rumours stating Olu Jacobs was dead burned like fire to explain his sudden disappearance from the media. ...

Sponsor November 22, 2021

Penzaarville Africa wins Brandcom’s Outstanding Influencer Marketing Agency Award

Media and Communications Agency, Penzaarville Africa has been named the most outstanding influencer marketing agency of the year by the ...

writer November 22, 2021

ViacomCBS Networks Africa takes home 32 Promax Awards 

ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) is underscoring its position in the media and entertainment industry with an impressive, record-breaking thirty-two awards ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail