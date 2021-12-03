GambiaDecides2021: Gambian youth set agenda for next president | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

#GambiaDecides2021: Gambian youth set agenda for next president

Saturday’s election would be the first election in The Gambia since dictator Yahya Jammeh fled the country. – Premium Times reports.

Shell to go ahead with seismic tests in whale breeding grounds after court win

Royal Dutch Shell will move ahead with seismic tests to explore for oil in vital whale breeding grounds along South Africa’s eastern coastline after a court dismissed an 11th-hour legal challenge by environmental groups. – The Guardian reports.

Ethiopia shuts schools to support war effort

Ethiopia’s Education ministry has announced a temporary closure of all secondary schools to allow students to help in harvesting crops for Ethiopians on the war front, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) has reported. – Channel Africa reports.

Foreign diplomats travelling from Europe were among first known Omicron cases: Botswana president

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi said some of the four diplomats who first tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country had come from Europe, calling for a reversal of widespread travel bans imposed against southern African countries. – CTV News reports.

Euro clubs seek FIFA talks over Omicron fears at Africa Cup of Nations

The European Club Association’s (ECA) board said it is seeking urgent talks with FIFA over the safety of players set to compete in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations and in international games early next year. – Reuters reports.