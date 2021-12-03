2Sure takes the internet by storm in Disruptive ‘No Be Wash’ Campaign.

What’s better than one disruptive campaign? Two! And 2Sure has proved just that.

At first glance, the campaign took a natural form with the audience recounting experiences of fake promises people made them in a trendy #Nawash series. This trend had people conversing expressively across different platforms, and in different aspects of life.

What looked like just a regular brilliant trend soon turned out to be the genius of the 2Sure brand as they soon launched their 2Sure No Be Wash communication which led us to the viby 2Sure jingle. With everyone elaborating on their experiences with fake promises, 2Sure had to come out to say if everything else over-promises and under-delivers, they are and will remain authentic.

This is not the first time we are experiencing the ingenuity of the brand as we also felt their undeniable presence in the launch of their antibacterial soap, with the campaign message being ‘Be The Spec’.

They keep setting the trends and changing the face of marketing in Nigeria.

With such well thought-out marketing plans, we’ve come to the conclusion that 2Sure is one brand to look out for, because the excitement they bring to the table is unmatched.

And definitely, for a brand whose expansion and innovation rate is on the rise, it’s glaring that the future holds bright promises for the brand but let’s keep our fingers crossed to see what more they have in store for us.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor December 3, 2021

Wentors announces Mfon Ekpo as new board member to further drive diversity and inclusion of women in the tech industry through mentorship

Wentors is excited to announce that we are adding a new member to our board who will bring an additional ...

Chinedu Okafor December 2, 2021

Defiato sells out entire first-round private token sale

Strong participation from prominent decentralised finance focused funds such as Dao Maker and Mirana Ventures More than 80,000 sign-ups and ...

Chinedu Okafor December 2, 2021

Press Release – HER Network announces the 2021 nominees for her 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards as it ...

Chinedu Okafor December 2, 2021

Fathima Beckmann promoted to Vice President of Global Inclusion, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI)

Beckmann to Lead a Global Team in Driving DE&I Strategies for VCNI LAGOS, December 2, 2021 – ViacomCBS Networks International ...

Chinedu Okafor December 2, 2021

Ayodeji Razaq wins Young Person of the Year at 2021 Yea Summit

Serial entrepreneur and Marketing Expert, Ayodeji Razaq has been announced Young Person of the Year at the 2021 edition of ...

Ado Aminu December 1, 2021

Award-winning author and playwright, Sefi Atta discusses her works and creative process #WithChude

Writing addictive books is something only a few have mastered. On this episode of #WithChude, multiple award-winning writer and playwright, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail