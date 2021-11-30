Omicron: Reps want more vigilance on travellers coming into Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

The rising cost of the climate crisis in flooded South Sudan – in pictures

Desperate families in flood-ravaged villages in South Sudan are spending hours searching for water lilies to eat after another summer of intense rainfall worsened an already dire situation. – The Guardian reports.

Senegal president opposes halting financing of fossil fuel extraction

Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Monday firmly opposed ending financing for fossil fuel extraction, saying the move would deal “a fatal blow” to economies like the West African country. – africanews reports.

Sudanese forces fire tear gas as thousands gather to protest military rule

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Tuesday at protesters rallying against last month’s military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister, witnesses said. – France24 reports.

Uganda launches air and artillery raids against ADF in DRC

The Ugandan military has launched air and artillery raids against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in an operation agreed with Congolese forces. – Aljazeera reports.

Omicron: Reps want more vigilance on travellers coming into Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure intensive observation of passengers arriving in Nigeria. – Premium Times reports.