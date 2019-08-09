We See You: @AndyMadaki, @fkabudu, @glory_osei, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I thought Lagos drivers were crazy but they’ve hit my car twice today in Ibadan. Ibadan drivers are on crack so they win. — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) August 9, 2019

What if this Ibadan drivers came from Lagos? Think about it.

Don’t lie, when last did your parents beat you? — Dapo Blaze (@DapoDavid6) August 9, 2019

Can’t remember.

Just in case you were confused about the state of Nigeria, here are the police and the army doing two fighting on Twitter. To Jesus be your glory. https://t.co/8dk7ilqvfj — FK. (@fkabudu) August 8, 2019

When the army is mistaking the police for kidnappers based on intel they received, then they go ahead to kill 4 police officers, it makes you wonder about the quality of intelligence we have and how they are fighting BH in the NE if they can’t even get intel right. — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) August 9, 2019

Privileged kids get knocked down even when they work very hard because almost everyone thinks they solely rely on their parents money and connections. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 9, 2019

This is true, but most privileged kids aren’t aware of economic and class disparity because they are comfortably cocooned in their privilege.