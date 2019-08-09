We See You: @AndyMadaki, @fkabudu, @glory_osei, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

What if this Ibadan drivers came from Lagos? Think about it.

Can’t remember.

This is true, but most privileged kids aren’t aware of economic and class disparity because they are comfortably cocooned in their privilege.

 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2019

Here are the top 5 movies we are most looking forward to

2019 has been a weirdly surprising year for Nollywood, the first six months saturated with terrible movies that I don’t ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, ”Stay With Me” author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is the winner of the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature

Just when I thought we will never get to see a winner announced for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature, ...

Op-Ed Editor August 8, 2019

We See You: @julietkego, @realFFK, @Ziziian, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 8, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The feud between Africans and African Americans is a pointless exercise

The discord between Africans and African Americans was resurrected recently, when a Hispanic woman posted a picture of herself in ...

Op-Ed Editor August 7, 2019

We See You: @your_stepdad, @adeyanjudeji, @is_salsu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 7, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo says she was forced by the police to sign a document countering her rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo

In the latest development in the Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo rape saga, Busola Dakolo has revealed in an interview with the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail