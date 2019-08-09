The YNaija Cover – the 9th of August

The Rivers state government makes it on today’s Cover, with the announcement of placing a N30million bounty on a notorious criminal called Bobrisky, who has been terrorising Gokana LGA in the state. Sure, this shouldn’t be mistaken for Snapchat sensation Bobrisky, but she’s been the subject of jokes and memes on the internet.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories:

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, ”Stay With Me” author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is the winner of the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature

A kidnap kingpin is in the wind and 3 police officers are dead; This is Buhari’s Nigeria

Here are the top 5 movies we are most looking forward to

Arit Okpo is bringing new blood to CNN’s African Voices

 

