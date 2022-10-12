We shouldn’t underestimate these ‘Obidients’ – Adamu Garba warns APC

Adamu Garba, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and current member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned his party not to underestimate the supporters of Peter Obi, also known as the ‘Obidients,’ ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He issued the warning in a tweet sent from his verified Twitter account.

Garba stated that young voters should not be taken for granted in light of the recent events in Lesotho, where a party created in March 2022, RFP, won the presidency with their votes.

But if the APC wants to win, he said they should have a current strategic campaign.

He wrote: “A party, RFP, founded by Sam in March 2022 in Lesotho, won the Presidency as a result of young people’s votes. A similar case happened in Kenya & Zambia, all in 2022.

“That is why we shouldn’t underestimate these obidients. APC must have a modern strategic campaign to secure victory”.

