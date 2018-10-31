We will proffer direction to reduce the cost of governance and release funds for development purposes | 5 things we learnt from PDP’s 2019 campaign focus

As the 2019 elections draw closer, and the ban on campaign activities by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is about to be lifted, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has released it’s focus for the elections.

See five things we understand from it below:

PDP will focus on employment opportunities for Nigerians/revamping the economy

We will focus on issues of putting our people back to work by creating opportunities for the youth and the over 30 million Nigerians who have lost their means of livelihood because of the harsh economic policies of the Buhari administration.

We will focus on how to increase the purchasing power of Nigerians, as well as revamp our economy through strategic intervention in critical sectors, especially, power, food security, road and railway infrastructure, education, energy, health, water provision, and labour issues among others, which have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.

Cut the cost of governance, fight corruption

The PDP will proffer direction to reduce the cost of governance and release funds for development purposes; cut harsh tariff and tax regimes, eradicate corruption and engender enabling the environment for business to thrive in a manner that will strengthen our naira and restore investor confidence in our economy.

Security will be another main focus

The PDP and our presidential candidate will focus on ensuring security and ending the daily bloodletting in our country.

Atiku’s candidacy has received and will keep receiving the much-needed support

As you are aware, the emergence of Atiku Abubakar in preparedness to take over the mantle of leadership from the incompetent, insensitive and divisive President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration spurred spontaneous jubilation across our nation irrespective of religious, ethnic, gender and even political affiliations.

Since then, our party and the Presidential candidate have continued to receive solidarity from hosts of professional bodies, labour unions, major socio-cultural groups, religious bodies, traditional institutions, student groups, international organisations and even top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at various levels.

This consensus transcends ethnicity, religion and partisan considerations as the PDP stands shoulder to shoulder with the people to achieve lasting healing for our nation.

The party will still keep referring to current administration

It is an incontrovertible fact that the Buhari administration has accumulated more debts than any other administration in the history of our nation.

Our dear Vice President forgot that Nigerians are aware that between 2016 and 2017, under President Buhari, our annual borrowing was about N3.7 trillion as against N1.04 trillion annual borrowing perimeter between 2008 and 2015. Between 1999 and 2007 the annual borrowing perimeter was as low as N96 billion Naira.