The YNaija Cover – the 31st of October

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari directs embattled NHIS boss to go on administrative leave; Atiku condemns plans by FG to sell off national assets to fund 2019 budget | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Days after investigative hearing by the Kano House of Assembly on ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

We will proffer direction to reduce the cost of governance and release funds for development purposes | 5 things we learnt from PDP’s 2019 campaign focus

As the 2019 elections draw closer, and the ban on campaign activities by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is about ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

The party will not be dragged down into the marshes of propaganda | PDP announces 2019 campaign focus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday, released its area of focus of its presidential campaign at a press conference in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Just In: Labour disagrees with Governors, demands N66,500 minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the announcement by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) that they can only pay N22,500 as ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

Lagos Business School signs MoU with Spanish La Liga to run Sports Business Management Programme 

Africa’s premier business and management school, Lagos Business School (LBS) at its campus in Lagos, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ...

