Just In: Labour disagrees with Governors, demands N66,500 minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the announcement by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) that they can only pay N22,500 as against the N30,000 being demanded by organised labour as the national minimum wage.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba who briefed newsmen at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday,  following an emergency meeting and briefing from the forum’s representatives at the Tripartite Committee, described the Governors’ Forum as a body unknown to Nigeria’s law, insisting that the governors dialogue with workers in their state over the N30,000 minimum wage as agreed by the Tripartite Committee.

“Let every state governors go back to their states, gather their workers and tell them if they are willing to pay the N30,000 minimum wage or not,” he said.

The NLC subsequently pegged the minimum wage at N66, 500.

Wabba had last night said that the organised labour would not accept the figure, adding that the new wage is not an award but a figure that was jointly arrived at through negotiation.

