Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Enekem and Olashile Abayomi’s comment about orgasm

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kolade

So pure water is not going back to 5 naira 😪 — Your FAV😇 (@Kolade_Avo) October 31, 2018

You mean 5 naira will be added?

2. Adedamola

Come and see world people guys.

One upcoming Artiste gave me his new song to listen to.That was how I put the Song on Repeat last night. I heard the song to the extent this guy asked me for water. — adeDamola™ (@Da_moxy) October 31, 2018

3. Alimi Ibrahim

How many days do you wear the same boxers/panties in a row before it becomes, like, a problem? — Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) October 31, 2018

…besides, the wearer should be worried. Nigeria is a hot country. How will you sweat on your undies and wear it again? Haaa!

4. User

From what I am seeing on Twitter, a man cannot suggest how a woman could get something done with out being labelled sexist buy women can tell men what to do🤷 — Nne Umu Boys (@Anabagail) October 31, 2018

2017/18 Twitter in one tweet.

5. Adegoke Pamilerin

If you want to have Sex and enjoy it in peace and not in pieces, Go and Marry — #GiveAGirlChildAPad (@thepamilerin) October 31, 2018

Okay Pastor.

Have you finished your preaching pastor? Can we go home now?

6. Tweet Viber

This is some woke stuff. Read it.

Being rich is relative. You can't define having too much money as been rich. In fact, I think the reason why we earn money is because we have impacted lives with value and they felt obliged to appreciate us. That's why most times, prices of products and services can be bargained. — TWEET VIBER™® 🌹🏅 (@Starlingvibe) October 31, 2018

7. Olashile Abayomi

You people come and see lecture on orgasm oo!

Please listen attentively, this is so much noise.

It's OK if you haven't climaxed before as a woman… You probably just haven't met the one yet. Or better still, communicate.. Tell that man how you want to be Sprunged… Yes, right there, don't stop, keep going, oooooh, ahhhhh.. Just tell him and he better listen. — Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) October 31, 2018

Let nobody make you feel bad…

A lot of people tweet for attention…

Some of those shaming you also haven't felt orgasm before..

And you probably have before, those times when you felt life coming out of your body and you feel numb and still or scream, that's it.. — Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) October 31, 2018

And even if you haven't squirted before, some people haven't and they never will.. It's not a crime.. You, my dear sister, are still a COMPLETE WOMAN..

Don't fake it..

Allow it come naturally..

Above all, COMMUNICATE .. — Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) October 31, 2018

8. Enekem

YORUBA

Phone = ₦400,000

Bank Acct =₦0.5 IGBO

Phone = ₦2000

Bank Acct = ₦100,000,000#Enekem — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) October 31, 2018

What does this one mean now?

Meanwhile, where is Hausa, you cannot be partially racist. We no go gree oo! we no go gree!!