Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Enekem and Olashile Abayomi’s comment about orgasm

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kolade

You mean 5 naira will be added?

2. Adedamola

Come and see world people guys.

3. Alimi Ibrahim

…besides, the wearer should be worried. Nigeria is a hot country. How will you sweat on your undies and wear it again? Haaa!

4. User

2017/18 Twitter in one tweet.

5. Adegoke Pamilerin

Okay Pastor.

Have you finished your preaching pastor? Can we go home now?

6. Tweet Viber

This is some woke stuff. Read it.

7. Olashile Abayomi

You people come and see lecture on orgasm oo!

Please listen attentively, this is so much noise.

8. Enekem

What does this one mean now?

Meanwhile, where is Hausa, you cannot be partially racist. We no go gree oo! we no go gree!!

Tags:

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

YPP Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu explains how he intends to restructure Nigeria

How to Restructure Nigeria: Why, What, How and When? Inconvenient Truths Nation-building is hard, but it need not be as ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Cee C, Frank Donga, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

David Olumide Aderinokun October 26, 2018

The importance of tackling poverty from the grassroots through human capacity development and empowerment

In June 2018, the Brookings institution, an American think-tank research group, published data from the World Poverty Clock which showed ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Harley Quinn, Biola Kazeem, Johnson Aboyowa [The Wizkid-Tiwa Savage Fever stew edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail