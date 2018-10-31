The Late 5: Buhari directs embattled NHIS boss to go on administrative leave; Atiku condemns plans by FG to sell off national assets to fund 2019 budget | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Days after investigative hearing by the Kano House of Assembly on the veracity of the videos showing the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje collecting kickbacks in dollars from contractors in the state commenced, another clip has been released.

In the latest video which sparked outrage on social media on Wednesday, with many calling for the Governor’s impeachment, the voice of the governor requesting for bribe from a contractor was captured compared to previous clips, with the interpretations in words suggesting that the Governor collected over two hundred million naira.

Publisher of The Daily NigerianThe Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar who published the previous clips has however denied authorizing the release of the recent video, as according to him, he had tendered the several videos at the Kano Assembly under oath and could not have been responsible for the current video trending on social media.

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned plans by the Federal Government to sell off some national assets and use the proceeds to fund the 2019 budget, describing the plan as irresponsible.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Vice President said the proposed sale would cause long-term pains and only provide short-term gains, adding that the proposal ridicules the president who had claimed that past leaders of the PDP did not build public infrastructure.

“It is irresponsible to part with valuable assets simply to consume the proceeds (Like selling your family house to take a trip overseas on holiday),” he stressed.

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, recovered the body of the missing retired Major General Idris Alkali, immediate past Chief of Administration (Army), from an abandoned well in Guchwet, Jos South Local Government of Plateau.

Garrison Commander 3 Division Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed, who disclosed the information said the operation was jointly carried out by men of the Nigeria Police and the Fire Service, adding that with the recovery of the body, they were left with one task to ensure that those who committed the crime were punished.

The Nigerian Army had last Friday found a shallow grave where the retired Major General was buried.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 22 Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeleke who was on Wednesday arraigned by the police on a four-count charge of alleged examination malpractice alongside four others including his cousin, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, however granted Adeleke bail on self recognition being a serving senator, having obtained on oath the assurance of the /senator that he would make himself available any time the court needed him.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the embattled Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, proceed on administrative leave with immediate effect.

The order which is contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by a Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) said the leave was to ensure unfettered investigation by the Independent Fact-Finding Panel to be inaugurated on Friday.

According to the directive, Ben Omogo, a Director in the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is to oversee the affairs of the scheme while the earlier body set up by the Governing Council is dissolved.