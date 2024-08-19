Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | BBNaija: Streeze, Flourish, Ivy, Paul Okoye, Guinness World Record, Adedeji Adeleke, Davido

BBNaija: Streeze and Flourish evicted from BBN house

BBNaija: Streeze and Flourish evicted from BBN house

The latest eviction show of the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” edition saw the eviction of four housemates, Streeze (Mayor and Tobi Forge) and Flourish (Ruthie and DJ Flo).

Last week, the duo, Melita (Anita and Nelly), won the Head of House title, gaining immunity and excluding them from being nominated for eviction like everyone else. At the same time, Wanni and Handi, the custodians, were given the choice of saving a pair from eviction.

The duo with the lowest votes were Flourish, Radicals, Beta and Streeze and after a hard decision, Wanni and Handi chose to save Beta.

Adedeji Adeleke donates ₦1bn to church in honour of late mother

Adedeji Adeleke, the father of famous musician Davido, has donated the sum of ₦1 billion to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

The billionaire and business tycoon donated to the church during a Thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Esther Adeleke.

“On behalf of our late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs. Esther Adeleke, we want to contribute to the centenary endowment fund, the sum of N1 billion,” he said.

Several members of his family, including Davido, Lagos and Ogun State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, and others, were present at the Thanksgiving service.

Esther Adeleke was the senior mother-in-Israel before her demise, and the position is currently being held by the Ogun State Governor’s sister, Module Adeleke Sanni.

Paul Okoye’s wife, Ivy cautions social media critics

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Paul Okoye, took to social media to warn Nigerians who are quick to give their unwanted opinions on the lives of celebrities.

“I have come across a lot of trolls and nothing fazes me, to be honest, so this isn’t really about me. But for some of these people, the moment they get a tad bit of attention, they change the narrative to ‘it’s just cruise’, it’s not that serious’, ‘I just wanted your attention’, ‘I love you, please help me/my family,” she posted on Instagram.

She said this in response to singer-songwriter Chike who recently gave a troll a million naira.

“I wish you could understand how embarrassing it is to drop hate comments for fun, recognition or money. Lol, not everyone has Chike’s heart. They are out to play because of 1m, one kobo you no go see. Just save yourself the embarrassment, please, 100% of the time; you really do look stupid on here.”

Nigerian plays video games for 75 hours and sets new Guinness World Record

A Nigerian man named Oside Oluwole has added his name to the list of Nigerian Guinness World Record titleholders as he was certified as the record holder of the longest videogame marathon by an individual.

Oluwole, 24, beat the record by continuously playing 500 football (soccer) games for 75 hours (over three days).

The record was previously held by an Englishman named David Whitefootbwho played for 50 hours in 2022.