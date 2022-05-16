What Northern governors said about the killing of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto; José Peseiro is the new Super Eagles head coach | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari, Malami head to Supreme Court over Section 84(12)

What Northern governors said about the killing of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto

José Peseiro is the new Super Eagles head coach

Lagos begins psychosocial support for convicted sex offenders

Terrorists release abducted expectant mom from Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

In the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022 and filed on April 29, Messrs Buhari and Malami, who are the plaintiffs, listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, last week, set aside the Federal High Court judgment that deleted the clause from the Act, while also agreeing with the lower court that the new provision is unconstitutional.

According to the court document, the plaintiffs contend that the Section 84 (12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, is inconsistent with the provisions of Sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights.

Northern governors condemn the killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu in Sokoto

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, on allegations of blasphemy.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a statement, yesterday, frowned at the adoption of self-help in addressing grievances, whether religious or otherwise, which he observed could only lead to further chaos that could threaten law and order as well as the general peace and security of the society.

The NGF, while commiserating with the family of the victim, urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone found wanting or culpable in the circumstance.

José Peseiro is the new Super Eagles head coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), yesterday, announced José Peseiro as the senior national team head coach.

Peseiro was first announced as Super Eagles head coach in December 2021, but the decision was reversed following the sports ministry intervention. The ministry reportedly did not agree with the NFF decision, as it did not follow standard recruitment procedures.

See list of other proposed candidates.

Jose is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the US, during which the three-time African champions will play Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ teams in prestige friendlies. The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on Saturday, May 28, before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, June 2.

Lagos begins psychosocial support for convicted sex offenders

The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has begun the provision of psychosocial support for sex offenders in a bid to stop sexual and gender-based violence.

The offenders’ rehabilitation programme, organised in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos Command and the Institute of Counselling of Nigeria, is aimed at keeping sex offenders from committing the same offence again.

Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilayo Vivour-Adeniyi, said it is imperative that incarcerated adult sex offenders are rehabilitated and supported to reduce the possibility of their perpetuating the same crime when they are reintegrated into the society.

Terrorists release abducted expectant mom from Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Terrorists released an expectant mother abducted alongside others from the Kaduna-Abuja train last month.

The woman, one of the two expectant mothers kidnapped from the train, was released on compassionate grounds, reports say.

She said the terrorists were taking good care of them, noting that they were well-fed and given good medical attention while calling on the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists for the release of the remaining passengers.