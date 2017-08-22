What President Buhari told security chiefs

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday directed security chiefs to ensure the unity of Nigeria just as he stated in his nationwide broadcast on Monday.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin, disclosed the presidential directive to State House correspondents after a meeting Buhari had with the nation’s security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had in his broadcast to the nation said, “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

Highlights from what Olonishakin said:

The President asked them to ensure they follow what he said in his address.

Buhari said Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable.

Security Chiefs must ensure that lives and property are very well protected.

Troops abroad should carry out their jobs effectively.

All security threats were treated one after the other, ranging from “terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue.”

“On the Boko Haram issue, you all know it is an asymmetric warfare. It is not that the Boko Haram has stepped up their game. It is just the issue of the suicide bombing that has been the problem and of course, we also working with the security agencies and the intelligence agencies to make sure that we address that menace.”