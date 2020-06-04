What we gathered from the Solomon and Nnamdi trend on Twitter

Nigeria Twitter has for a while now been drawing attention on rape and sexual abuse experienced by people as more and more people are finally finding the courage to come out and speak about their abuse as they also mention their abusers in the conversation.

Of these cases, most of the survivors are women, but things took a huge turn when Nnamdi came out and accused another man, Solomon of sexually abusing him in a series of tweets he shared which has caught the attention of many on the streets of Nigeria Twitter.

— Sexual Assault : 2 Men Accused Nigerian 'Queer' Man Identified As – Solomon – For Allegedly Molesting Them. 1/2 THREAD pic.twitter.com/H5nN4mvvA3 — The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) June 4, 2020

Solomon is a well known Instagram and Twitter influencer, and he has also championed the ‘No Means No’ campaign that creates awareness for men against rape. However, it was a classic case of ‘pot calling kettle black’ according to Nnamdi who accused Solomon for rape.

However, it is not only Nnamdi that is dragging Solomon for rape as another of their friend was also in on the accusation. Now, on Twitter, Solomon has won the hearts of many who expressed their disappointment over the issue. Some Twitter users were of the opinion that Solomon had been very insensitive to even make a pass towards a man that identified as a straight man – because, according to Nnamdi, he is a straight man.

You people that will stanning nonsense, Solomon raped and mentally damaged my guy and mans gonna pay for that — shalaye🙈 (@nanya_spending) June 4, 2020

What were you wearing?

Why did you spend the night with Solomon, if you were not prepared to sleep with him? https://t.co/wYy4YXvLTp — Trend Amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) June 4, 2020

So some girls are actually more concerned about the fact that solomon’s a fag and not that he sexually molested somebody ????? Where are your brains at?🤦🏼‍♂️ — prettyboy~~ (@limitiskii___) June 4, 2020

Some Twitter users were mostly focused on the fact that the news of Solomon’s sexuality is breaking out this way more than they were concerned that a man had molested another man. Theses ones were also reminded that the issue should not be about his sexuality but the fact that he had molested and abused other men, and even men who identified as straight men.

It’s a sexual harassment case. It’s not about his sexuality abeg. Don’t be mad Abeg. — Shubomi. (@shubomifashakin) June 4, 2020

Those two guys accusing just solomon are clowns…if you want to drag him for being gay then do it with your chest or if you know anyone that he really rapped let the person come out. The second guy is even vexing because he is not the first guy that solomon kissed😂 — THE TRUTH (@the_anontruth) June 4, 2020

The story is not about Solomon being Queer for God’s sake

The problem is forcibly trying to have relations with his straight friends using manipulation and any means possible.

If you’ve truly seen all other stories about this you’ll get that most of his friends are not against — Kiss Kardashian❤️🦋 (@The_tomikiss) June 4, 2020

While a few Twitter users were of the opinion that an incident like that never occurred and members of the LGBTQI+ community in Nigeria are just looking to trend and shift the focus of rape on just women towards themselves, others are of the opinion that the accusers just want to defame Solomon over some personal issues.

i can't shake the feeling that this is some LGBTQ publicity and Solomon is the face of it. Tch, oh well. — BENJAMIN not BLOWJOB (@BeeJay_Sempai) June 4, 2020

For everybody being homophobic under the disguise of berating Solomon for harassing guys. PLS STOP! His crime is not being gay but sexually harassing guys. BEING GAY WILL NEVER BE A CRIME. So call him out for his real offence and shove your homophobia where the sun dont shine — Mr. Queen. (@ruphy__jay) June 4, 2020

Solomon himself is yet to react to these accusations against him and while some Twitter users have identified with him and other have bashed him for the alleged molestation and also taken a swipe at the LGBTQI+ community, a few numbers of people found this trend to be just another trend that has been started to get the attention of Twitter users to those involved in the story.