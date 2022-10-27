Why you should spend 10% of your money womanizing – Rapper Erigga advises men

Nigerian singer and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name Erigga, has told his fellow men not to spend all of their money on investments.

He said that sometimes a man needs to spend 10% of his money on women to have a good time.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Erigga said that people die, so focusing only on investments and not having fun would lead to profits that the man wouldn’t be able to spend.

‘‘Anytime u cash out try dey use 10% carry woman, no be every time investment, people dey die too no forget,” he tweeted.

Before the 2023 general election, the singer had talked about the heated debates between Nigerians who support different politicians on social media.

Erigga told Nigerians to vote for whoever they liked because he has never seen a politician’s child fight dirty online to defend their parents.

