Wike will soon be showed the ‘red card’ – Amaechi

The former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, obviously had time for Twitter users on Christmas as he responded to virtually all the questions and comments directed at him.

During this ‘holiday session’, the Minister of Transportation said the people of the state will show his successor, Nyesom Wike, the “red card” at the appropriate time.

A Twitter user, Morgan Ikhile asked Amaechi to use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects.

“2018 na election year, so you will use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects. l am laughing in Swahili…quakakukaku,” he wrote.

2018 na election year,so you will use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects.l am laughing in Swahili…quakakukaku — Morgan Ikhile (@IkhileMorgan) December 25, 2017

Amaechi replied:

Me, fight Wike? No…At the appriopriate time Rivers people will show him red card https://t.co/kIRRJxGyFc — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) December 25, 2017

Another user wrote:

I acknowledge I don't know him personally but I saw and benefited from his eight years development,My neighbours and friends hv Bsc's,and Msc's from foreign universities to mention a few.Thats the perfect human capital development everyone dreams of. — Mr Ossie! (@francis_osita) December 25, 2017

And a new government came and cancelled it. Toying with the future of our young people. No worries, there is God https://t.co/hQcW0W09BI — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) December 25, 2017