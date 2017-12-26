Wike will soon be showed the ‘red card’ – Amaechi

The former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, obviously had time for Twitter users on Christmas as he responded to virtually all the questions and comments directed at him.

During this ‘holiday session’, the Minister of Transportation said the people of the state will show his successor, Nyesom Wike, the “red card” at the appropriate time.

A Twitter user, Morgan Ikhile asked Amaechi to use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects.

2018 na election year, so you will use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects. l am laughing in Swahili…quakakukaku,” he wrote.

Amaechi replied:

Another user wrote:

  • Darlinton Chime says:
    December 26, 2017 at 7:07 am

    WIKE’s GREEK GIFT IN 2019 WILL NOT GUARANTEE SUCCESS AS USUAL EXCEPT WIKE WILL ROLL OUT HIS CHILDREN TO SPEARHEAD THE ONSLAUGHT- IT IS NO LONGER A HIDDEN AGENT THAT GOV. WIKE WANT THE NATION TO COLLAPSE RATHER THAN EXIT OFFICE AND FACE 110 SKELETONS IN EFCC CUPBOARD..

    Reply

