What we will do to perpetrators of hate speech – Police

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has said perpetrators of hate speeches will be arrested and charged under the Terrorism Prevention Act.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier said hate speech will be treated as an act of terrorism.

Moshood Jimoh, police spokesman said the IGP has has directed assistant inspectors general of police and commissioners to ensure that anybody found guilty of hate speech is “promptly arrested and prosecuted”.

He said, “Dealing with various aspects of the issue of hate speech dissemination on social media is essentially the responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is because such an act is criminal in nature and the police has jurisdiction over criminal matters. The IGP has put in place an action plan towards dealing with this effectively.

“The aim of the police force is to ensure that anybody who engages in the use or dissemination of hate speeches is arrested and prosecuted.

“It does not matter whether they disseminate it through social media or through the conventional mass media like radio, television or any other media. They are culpable of an offence and they will be prosecuted.

“No organisation or individual is exempted. Anyone who infringes the law should be prepared for arrest or other consequences.”